Men's Train Pants - All in Motion Burgundy XLx30, Red

Why we're ALL IN: These training pants feature a lightweight fabrication with moisture-wicking properties and a quick-dry finish for complete comfort as you take on a range of medium- to high-impact exercises. An inseam panel offers extra comfort while a relaxed silhouette lends greater flexibility. Side pockets complete the design with functionality and hands-free convenience. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All In Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Size: XL X 30. Color: Burgundy. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Recycled Polyester.