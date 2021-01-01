DSG Men's Training Shorts, Medium, Asphalt

Train for success in the DSG® Men’s Training Shorts. This short features a wicking technology to keep you dry as you move and an elastic waistband for secure comfort as you practice your skills. Take on your next challenge in the DSG® Men’s Training Shorts. Fit Standard fit shorts Elastic waistband with tie drawstring Technology Wicking – Absorbs moisture to keep your skin dry Design Super lightweight fabrication that is easy to move in Side hand pockets Cover-stitching on seams DSG® logo graphic on hem Want to learn more about the DSG brand? Check out our brand story here. Additional Details 9’’ inseam