Features of the Danner Men's Trakwelt NMT 8IN Boot Waterproof, full-grain leather Upper Danner Dry waterproof protection Toe Shield protects leather for added durability Cushioning PU Footbed PU Midsole with shock absorbing zones under heel and forefoot for targeted cushioning Stable, long-lasting, Goodyear welt construction Danner Trakwelt Outsole offers oil-and-slip-resistant, rugged outdoor traction as well as a 90? heel