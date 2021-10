JoS. A. Bank Men's Travel Tech Collection Slim Fit Cutaway Collar Micro Check Shirt Clearance, Berry, 14 1/2x32

Look as neat at the end of the day as you did in the beginning with this Travel Tech dress shirt. The Slim Fit shirt features a premium, wrinkle-resistant material that resists shrinking and fading. The unique fabric technology helps maintain the optimum microclimate for your body. Named 37.5, it removes moisture at the vapor stage before sweat can form. 37.5 acts like a thermostat by removing moisture when you are hot and retaining warmth when cold. It absorbs and traps odor molecules that are washed away when cleaned. This shirt comes with a split-back yoke, back side pleats, break-resistant buttons, a left chest pocket, a traditional placket, reinforced collar, and barrel cuffs. Exact sleeve length. 75 cotton, 23 37.5 polyester, 2 spandex. Machine washable. Imported. Travel Tech Collection Slim Fit Cutaway Collar Micro Check Shirt CLEARANCE