JoS. A. Bank Men's Travel Tech Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Plaid Dress Shirt - Big & Tall Clearance, Blue, 18x35 Big

Take travel to a whole new level. This classic dress shirt creates a comfortable micro-climate for your body by removing excess moisture before you even begin to sweat. Built-in fabric technology doesnt wash out. Split back yoke with center back box pleats. break-resistant buttons. Left chest pocket. Traditional placket with a spread collar and barrel cuff. Exact sleeve length. 75 cotton, 23 polyester, 2 spandex. Machine washable. Imported. Travel Tech Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Plaid Dress Shirt - Big & Tall CLEARANCE