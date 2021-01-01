From jos. a. bank

JoS. A. Bank Men's Travel Tech Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Plaid Shirt Clearance, Blue, 16x33

Description

Easy care and wear for everyday and travel. This classic dress shirt creates a comfortable micro-climate for your body by removing excess moisture before you even begin to sweat. Built-in fabric technology doesnt wash out. Split back yoke with center back box pleats. Break-resistant buttons. Left chest pocket. Traditional placket with a spread collar and barrel cuff. Exact sleeve length. 75 cotton, 23 polyester, 2 elastane. Machine washable. Imported. Travel Tech Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Plaid Shirt CLEARANCE

