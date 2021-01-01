JoS. A. Bank Men's Travel Tech Tailored Fit Spread Collar Dress Shirt - Big & Tall, White, 16x36

This Travel Tech dress shirt features a unique fabric technology that maintains the optimum microclimate for your body. Named 37.5, it removes moisture at the vapor stage before sweat can form. 37.5 acts like a thermostat by removing moisture when you are hot and retaining warmth when cold. It absorbs and traps odor molecules that are washed away when cleaned. The dress shirt is also wrinkle-resistant, allowing you to look your best all day long. Classic features include a cutaway collar, traditional placket, break-resistant buttons and left chest pocket. Split-back yoke, back side pleats and barrel cuffs. Exact sleeve length. 76 cotton, 22 37.5 polyester, 2 elastane. Machine washable. Imported. Travel Tech Tailored Fit Spread Collar Dress Shirt - Big & Tall