JoS. A. Bank Men's Travel Tech Tailored Fit Spread Collar Plaid Dress Shirt- Big & Tall Clearance, Purple, 16 1/2x36

Take travel to a whole new level. This classic dress shirt creates a comfortable micro-climate for your body by removing excess moisture before you even begin to sweat. Built-in fabric technology doesn39t wash out. Split back yoke with center back box pleats. Break-resistant buttons. Left chest pocket. Traditional placket with a spread collar and barrel cuff. Exact sleeve length. 76 cotton, 22 polyester, 2 elastane. Machine washable. Imported. Travel Tech Tailored Fit Spread Collar Plaid Dress Shirt- Big & Tall CLEARANCE