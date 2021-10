Featuring a fine Tattersall pattern this Traveler Collection dress shirt is destined to be a favorite. It features a special fabrication that resists stains and wrinkles. Split back yoke with back side pleats. Non-breakable buttons. Left chest pocket. Traditional placket with a spread collar and barrel cuff. Exact sleeve length. 100 cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Traveler Collection Slim Fit Spread Collar Tattersall Dress Shirt CLEARANCE