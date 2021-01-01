JoS. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Button-Down Collar Dress Shirt - Big & Tall Clearance, Grey, 17 1/2x38 Tall

Look as neat and professional at the end of the day as you did in the beginning with our Traveler Collection shirts. Our Traveler Collection dress shirts feature premium no-wrinkles performance that resists shrinking and fading. Split back yoke with center back box pleats. Break-resistant buttons. Traditional placket with a button-down collar and barrel cuff. Exact sleeve length. 100 cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Button-Down Collar Dress Shirt - Big & Tall CLEARANCE