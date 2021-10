Crispy tailored, this handsome dress shirt stands up to all-day wear, thanks to its special finish that resists stains and spills. In a classic tattersall check, the shirt has a traditional placket, left chest pocket, split-back yoke, back side pleats and barrel cuffs. 100 cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Tattersall Dress Shirt