From jos. a. bank

JoS. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Tattersall Dress Shirt - Big & Tall Clearance, Grey, 18x37 Tall

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

With the Traveler Collection dress shirt, you can keep that crisp, polished look throughout the day thanks to the premium, no-wrinkle performance fabric that resists shrinking and fading. This shirt features break-resistant buttons, a left chest pocket, a split-back yoke and back pleats. It also has a traditional placket, spread collar and barrel cuffs. Exact sleeve length. 100 cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Tattersall Dress Shirt - Big & Tall CLEARANCE

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com