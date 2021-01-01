From jos. a. bank

JoS. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Tattersall Ultimate Active Dress Shirt - Big & Tall Clearance, Purple, 15 1/2x36

Look as neat and professional at the end of the day as you did in the beginning with our Traveler Collection shirts. Our Traveler Collection dress shirts feature premium wrinkle-free performance that resists shrinking and fading. Split back yoke with side back box pleats. Break-resistant buttons. Traditional placket with a spread collar and barrel cuff. Exact sleeve length. Tailored Fit. 93 polyester, 7 spandex. Active-wear fabric with stretch. Non-iron. Machine washable. Imported. Traveler Collection Tailored Fit Spread Collar Tattersall Ultimate Active Dress Shirt - Big & Tall CLEARANCE

