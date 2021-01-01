JoS. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Traditional Fit Button-Down Collar Dress Shirt, Black, 18x34 Big

This Traveler Collection dress shirt will have you looking your best all day long thanks to its premium no-wrinkle performance that resists shrinking and fading. Traditional placket with a button-down collar, left chest pocket and barrel cuffs. Break-resistant buttons. Split back yoke with center back box pleats. Exact sleeve length. 100 cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Please note that this shirt may have an incorrect Slim Fit tag, but was made as a Traditional Fit. Traveler Collection Traditional Fit Button-Down Collar Dress Shirt