From jos. a. bank

JoS. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Traditional Fit Button-Down Collar Dress Shirt Clearance, Light Blue, 17x35

$19.99 on sale
($49.00 save 59%)
In stock
Buy at jos a bank

Description

Look as neat and professional at the end of the day as you did in the beginning with our Traveler Collection shirts. Our Traveler Collection dress shirts feature premium no-wrinkles performance that resists shrinking and fading. Split back yoke with center back box pleats. Break-resistant buttons. Left chest pocket. Traditional placket with a button-down collar and barrel cuff. Exact sleeve length. 100 cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Traveler Collection Traditional Fit Button-Down Collar Dress Shirt CLEARANCE

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com