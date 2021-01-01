JoS. A. Bank Men's Traveler Collection Traditional Fit Button-Down Collar Patterned Dress Shirt - Big & Tall, Light Blue, 17x36

Look as neat and professional at the end of the day as you did at the beginning in this Traveler Collection dress shirt. The shirt features premium no-wrinkle performance that resists shrinking and fading. Traditional placket with a button-down collar, left chest pocket and barrel cuffs. Break-resistant buttons. Split back yoke with center back box pleats. Exact sleeve length. 100 cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Traveler Collection Traditional Fit Button-Down Collar Patterned Dress Shirt - Big & Tall