Men's Tri Fold Nappa Leather wallet features six turned-edge credit card pockets (three on each side), a six-flip plastic photo holder and a large leather and striped moiré lined currency compartment. Royce products are hand-crafted one at a time which makes them special. Products are packaged in luxury gift boxes, and large bags/duffels in dust bags. Leather conditioner can be used to care for a leather product. Dimension: 4 1/4 x 3 1/4 x 1/2. Weight: 4 oz. | Royce Leather Men's Trifold Wallet in Cocoa