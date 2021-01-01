Channel cool tropical vibes with this Original Penguin men's tee. An eye-catching tropical-themed Pete graphic pops on the chest of this comfy crew neck tee. Crafted from lightweight and breathable jersey fabrication, this men's short sleeve shirt is designed to feel as good as it looks. 100% Cotton Slim Fit Jersey Fabrication Is Soft And Smooth, Providing Comfort For The Wearer Ribbed Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size M | Original Penguin Men's Tropical Fill Pete Short Sleeves T-Shirt in Bright White, Size Large, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear