Add some tropical flavor to your wardrobe with this Cubavera men’s pattern shirt. The leafy print instantly updates any outfit with its eye-catching appeal, and the textured soft-draping fabric keeps you feeling as good as you look. Pair this short sleeve button-down shirt with our flat-front pants for a smart and comfortable outfit that will take you anywhere. 100% Viscose Classic Fit Textured Fabrication Easy Care Soft Touch Textured Fabrication Tropical Leaf Print Point Collar Straight Hem Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported | Cubavera Men's Tropical Leaf Print Short Sleeve Shirt in Riviera Blue, Size Large, 100% Viscose