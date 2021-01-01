Covered with a stylish palm tree print, these Original Penguin men's shorts give off laidback tropical vibes. The men's casual shorts are made from soft cotton, in a crisscrossing plain weave that provides impressive durability. A zippered front fly and pockets at both the front and back add practical finishing touches to the design. 100% Cotton Slim Fit â Slim Taper Through Legs And Thighs Inseam: 8" Plain Weave Fabrication Weaves In Criss-Cross Patterning For Extra Durability Palm Tree Print Shorts With Coin Pocket, Side Pockets At Front And Welt Pocket At Back Machine Wash Imported ï»¿Model Measurements: Height 6'2â Waist 32" Modeled in size 32 | Original Penguin Men's Tropical Print Slim Fit Shorts in Dark Sapphire Blue, Size 30, 100% Cotton | Munsingwear