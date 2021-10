Update your everyday ensemble with the Rockport truFLEX™ Fly Twin Gore Slip On Sneaker. Features and Benefits Part of the truFLEX™ Collection truFLEX™ technology provides incredible flexibility, energy rebound, added stability, and support EVA truFLEX™ high-density spine Removable OrthoLite® footbed provides long-lasting comfort and cushioning Antimicrobial Moisture-wicking Strobel construction Pull tab Twin gore panels Textile footbed cover and lining Lightweight and flexible EVA outsole