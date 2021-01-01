Ecco Men's Turn Gore-tex Tie Chukka Boot, Black, 42 EU/9-9.5 M US

Look good and feel comfortable during unpredictable weather circumstances with the Turn Gore-Tex Chukka Tie by ECCO®. GORE-TEX waterproof leather upper. Lace-up closure. Leather and textile lining. Removable insole with ECCO Comfort Fibre System™ inlay sole helps to keep footwear fresh and dry. Shock Point heel cushioning. Direct-injected PU outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb Shaft: 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 46 (US Men's 12-12.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.