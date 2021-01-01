Timex Men's TW5M26100 Command 47mm Black Silicone Strap Watch

Adjustable black 20mm silicone quick-release strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference Shock resistant to I.S.O. standards; chronograph with 50-lap memory; 3 customizable alarm; countdown & interval timer Two time zones; 24-hour military time mode; day, date & month calendar Black 47mm resin square case; mineral glass lens; negative digital display; Indiglo light-up watch dial Water resistant to 200m (660 ft): In general, suitable for professional marine activity and serious surface water sports, but not scuba diving