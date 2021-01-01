Perry Ellis Men's Two Piece Finished Bottom Slim Fit Suit, Dark Grey Dobby, 42 Regular

Fit: Perry Ellis tailored suits come in Slim Fit, which offers a trim, modern shape, which has a precise cut and is tapered to wearer. This suit has a 6" drop which is the difference between the size of jacket & pants. For example: a 40R jacket includes a 34W pant. Each suit features unique details for brand identity. This includes a printed pull out pocket square, printed lining and piping details. Model Details include: Notch Lapel. Two Buttons. Side Vents. Fully Lined. Flap Pockets with rounded corner shaping. Inner Cell Phone Pocket.