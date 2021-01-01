From cubavera

Cubavera Men's Two Tone Tropical Short Sleeve Shirt in Allure Blue, Size Large, 100% Polyester

$29.99 on sale
($60.00 save 50%)
In stock
Buy at perryellis

Description

Sometimes the best floral is subtle floral. Dressed up enough to wear around town, this Cubavera shirt is perfect for every casual occasion and it's always a hit on vacation. Jacquard fabrication weaves a raised pattern into the fabric to create intricate texture and a classic fit finishes the shirt with a relaxed cut that's fuller through the chest and waist. This short sleeve button-down features a point collar, chest pocket and is also available in Big & Tall. 100% Polyester Classic Fit Jacquard Fabrication Machine Washable Point Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported | Cubavera Men's Two Tone Tropical Short Sleeve Shirt in Allure Blue, Size Large, 100% Polyester

