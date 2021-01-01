Sometimes the best floral is subtle floral. Dressed up enough to wear around town, this Cubavera shirt is perfect for every casual occasion and it's always a hit on vacation. Jacquard fabrication weaves a raised pattern into the fabric to create intricate texture and a classic fit finishes the shirt with a relaxed cut that's fuller through the chest and waist. This short sleeve button-down features a point collar, chest pocket and is also available in Big & Tall. 100% Polyester Classic Fit Jacquard Fabrication Machine Washable Point Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported | Cubavera Men's Two Tone Tropical Short Sleeve Shirt in Allure Blue, Size Large, 100% Polyester