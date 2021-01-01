Frye mens Tyler Lace Up Boot, Dark Brown Soft Vintage Leather - 86070, 8 US

For over 155 years, Frye's iconic boots have defined eras, embodied social movements, outlasted trends and defied time. Frye captures the essence of timeless American style - the promise of a dream STYLE AND DESIGN: Our bestselling men's style, featured in soft Italian or rugged stonewash leather. Rawhide leather laces give this boot its edge, while its leather outsole with rubber insets bring a subtle luxury to our classic men's lace up COMFORT: Soft leather lining and slightly cushioned foot bed provide comfort all day long PERFECT FIT: Medium width and true to size