Boast your classic Huskies style at the big game with the Zephyr® Men’s UConn Huskies ZH Fitted Hat. Classic Collegiate Style Curved brim, fitted hat Six-panel construction Embroidered eyelets for added ventilation Style and Team Spirit Embroidered UConn logo at front crown Zephyr® branding at left crown Huskies graphic at back crown Contrasting team-colored accents and underbill Additional Details One size fits most Officially licensed collegiate product