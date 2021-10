FEATURES: 8" inseam and 6-panel anatomical design with flatseam construction for a sleek fit Nylon-spandex blend provides durable and breathable support to withstand repetitive use and abuse Tall comfort elastic waistband No-Grip Hem Reflective trim for increased visibility in low-light conditions GEL pad with proprietary gel-fill system to spread shock throughout the saddle region rather than in one specific area. This creates pure comfort for novice riders to weekend warriors