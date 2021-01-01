The North Face Men's Ultra 111 Waterproof Shoe - 9.5 - TNF Black / Dark Shadow Grey

The North Face Men's Ultra 111 Waterproof Shoe is a versatile trail running shoe with serious hiking chops. The waterproof DryVent membrane keeps your feet dry on rainy or muddy trails, and the gusseted tongue sticks and stones out. With a cushy OrthoLite Footbed, shock-absorbing EVA Midsole and rugged all-terrain Outsole, you Are sure to enjoy a smooth and steady ride as you cruise down the trail. Features of The North Face Men's Ultra 111 Waterproof Shoe Upper: Performance mesh HydroSeal waterproof membrane Protective toe cap Integrated ghillie lacing system PU-coated leather mudguard and collar Eco-friendly OrthoLite Hybrid Footbed Sole Unit: Single-Density EVA Midsole ESS midfoot shank UtrATAC rubber Outsole 12 mm offset