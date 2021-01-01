Gildan Mens Ultra Cotton Pique Polo Shirt (Navy) - M - Also in: XXL, S

Adult 100% preshrunk cotton, heavyweight pique polo. - Tubular construction. - Double needle bottom hem. - 3 woodtone buttons, (2 woodtone buttons in XS). - Quarter-turned body to eliminate center crease. - Clean finished placket with reinforced bottom box. - Soft combed ring spun yarn. - Contoured welt collar and cuffs. - *Sport Grey 90% Cotton 10% Polyester, Ash Grey 99% Cotton 1% Polyester, Dark Heather 50% Cotton 50% Polyester - Ash Grey, Cardinal Red, Carolina Blue, Charcoal, Dark Heather, Forest Green, Indigo Blue, Purple, Tangerine and Yellow Haze not available in XS. - Weight: 220g/m². - Fabric: 100% Ringspun Jersey Cotton. - S (38-40: To Fit (ins)). - M (42-44: To Fit (ins)). - L (46-48: To Fit (ins)). - XL (50-52: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (54-56: To Fit (ins)). - GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR - every style, color and size you could need at a price you will want to pay. - Gender: Men