Features of the Zoic Men's Ultra Impact Liner Integrated foam panels at tHighs and hips for impact protection 6 panel liner shorts with no center front seam Spandex mesh shell provides stretch, breathability and wicking to endure any activity Revolutionary Quick Relief Fly Reverse stitching places seams away from the body to eliminate irritation and reduce chafing Plush ZOIC logo elastic on waistband and leg openings is soft against the skin Tagless labels eliminate itching and irritation CyTech Elastic Interface chamois with 4-way stretch foam Multi-level ergonomic pad profile Very High Density foam for firm support Advanced moisture wicking properties keep you drier longer Brushed elastic Waistband Stretch body 9in. inseam Fabric Details Liner: 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex UPF 50+