The Perry Ellis Ultra Soft Touch Polo is as soft as it gets. Crafted from 100% cotton with a soft-touch slub texture, this style combines the feel of your favorite crew neck tee with the sophisticated style you need to make the right impression. A self collar, button front and stripe detail under placket add an elevated edge. 65% Pima Cotton / 35% Cotton Regular Fit Single Knit Fabrication Short Sleeve Solid Self Collar 3 Botton Polo Ultra Soft Touch Fabric With Leaf Print Side Vents On Bottom Hem Self Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Ultra Soft Touch Leaf Print Polo in Elmwood/Brown, Size Medium, Pima Cotton/Cotton, Tropical, Regular