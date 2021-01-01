An ombre geo print brings dimension to this polished Perry Ellis polo shirt. Super-soft pima cotton fabric in a lightweight, breathable knit provides exceptional comfort. An ultra-soft touch finish gives the men's polo a luxurious look and feel. A solid self collar and smart 3-button placket complete the classic polo look. 65% Pima Cotton / 35% Cotton Regular Fit Single Knit Fabrication Short Sleeve Solid Self Collar Forward Shoulder Ultra Soft Touch Finish Self Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Model Measurements: Height: 6'1" Waist: 32" Wearing Size Medium | Perry Ellis Men's Ultra Soft Touch Pima Cotton Ombre Geo Print Polo in Ink/Blue, Size Large, Pima Cotton/Cotton, Polka Dot, Regular