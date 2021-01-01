Salewa Men's Ultra Train 3 Shoe - 12.5 - Dark Denim / Red Orange

The Salewa Men's Ultra Train 3 Shoe is a hiking shoe built for speed. No dawdling on the trail with this one, unless of course you've already reached the top of that 14er and it's time for a spot of lunch and enjoying the views. Ready for mixed mountain terrain, the POMOCA S Path Outsole Features aggressive lugs, grippy rubber and Technology that helps a smooth transition from heel-to-toe. Pick up the pace and the stretch gaiter will keep any trail debris on the outside. Features of the Salewa Men's Ultra Train 3 Shoe Cushioning Warm Ventilation Climbing Performance 3F: Trademark salewa 3F system connects the instep Area of the shoe with the sole and heel, ensuring flexibility, support and the correct Fit where it's needed Motion guidance: Sole and Midsole Are developed in synergy to support the natural movement of the foot and provide excellent sure-footed-ness over any terrain Stretch gaiter: Designed to keep out trail debris, such as grit and leaves Ortholite Footbed: Long-term cushioning, High breathability and unique moisture management Lightweight, washable OrthoLite Footbed provides unparalleled comfort Pomoca speed hiking sole: Designed for natural rolling and great traction S Path keeps the foot's center of pressure on the terrain and the aggressive lug design performs in different terrain and weather conditions