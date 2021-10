Lightweight fabric. - Dropped back hem for improved coverage. - Long sleeve. - Reflective strips on arms and shoulders. - Full zip. - Mesh panels provide access for air flow. - Made with wicking technology. - Allows you to keep cool and dry whilst offering wind protection. - Material: 100% polyester. - Sizes (chest): S (34), M (38), L (42), XL (46), 2XL (50), 3XL (54). - Gender: Men