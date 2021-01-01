Men's Clarks Un Brawley Lace Oxford

Give your footwear collection a much-needed upgrade with the Clarks Un Brawley Lace Oxford. This lightweight moc-toe shoe features a stitched welt and nubuck detailing at the tongue and topline that adds an extra visual appeal. The OrthoLite® footbed wicks away moisture and reduces impact for comfortable wear. Features and Benefits Part of the Unstructured Collection Removable OrthoLite® footbed Moisture-wicking Antimicrobial Impact absorption Stitched welt Nubuck detailing Leather sockliner Durable rubber outsole