TMNT Purple & Black Skateboard Boxer Briefs - Men. A bold and bright design lends playful flair to these expressive boxer briefs sporting cool moisture-wicking properties and a comfy stretch waistband for supportive wear that lasts.Style note: This product does not have an open fly.Size M: 4'' inseamMoisture-wicking92% polyester / 8% elastaneMachine washImported