X RAY Mens Urban Motorcycle Jacket PU Leather & Suede Aeronautical Bomber Jacket for Men Grey

COMFORT: Regular Fit Lightweight, Ultra Soft Cool Feel, Multi Pockets To Store Many Items Like Your Wallet Cell Phone Or Cards. Features 2 Hand Pockets, 2 Zippered Chest Pockets And 1 Internal Pocket. Great Jacket To Keep You Warm All Season Long. STYLE: This Men's Jacket Features A Timeless Vintage Style, Suede Arms, Faux Leather Core, Striped Bomber Cuff and Waist, Arm Pocket & Aeronautical Look. Looks and Feels Like Real Leather. QUALITY: High Quality PU Leather Tactical Enhanced Wind Protection, High Durability Snap Closure, This Racer Jacket Will Keep In The Warmth And Keep Out The Cold. FIT: Standard Relaxed Fit Will Give you All Day Comfort, Waist Length, Stand Up Bomber Collar, Elastic Cuffs To Take On And Off With Ease OCCASION: Great for A Casual Night Out, Work, Motorcycling, Biking, DrIving, Racing And Many Other Outdoor Activities