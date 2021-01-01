Champion Mens Champion Urban Pursuits AOP Camo Cargo Jogger - Mens Cargo Olive Size L

Bring comfort and style to your everyday rotation – naturally! The Champion Urban Pursuits AOP Camo Cargo Jogger features cargo pockets with a double pocket construction and side pockets for fashion-forward, easy storage. Made with a premium blend of eco fleece fabric, these joggers are tastefully and carefully crafted for comfort. Cut from a percentage of recycled fibers, the Champion Urban Pursuits AOP Camo Cargo Jogger gives your daily outfit a sustainable lift. Champion Urban Pursuits AOP Camo Cargo Jogger features: Woven piecing ensures durability and a pop of style. The iconic ‘C' patch logo on the left leg brings a brand rep. Ticked drawcord allows an adjustable fit. Ankle length delivers a modern and comfy feel. Inseam: 29. 53% cotton/47% polyester. Imported.