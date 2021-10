Be proud to represent the USA Basketball team in authentic Nike style with the Nike USA United20 Dry T-Shirt. Crafted for the die-hard fan in you, this T-shirt flaunts a knit tape on the side seams, the iconic Swoosh design, and a heat-applied team crest that shows what you stand for! The fold-over neckline and armhole binding keep you snug. 100% recycled polyester. Imported.