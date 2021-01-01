Fruit Of The Loom Mens Valueweight Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Red) - XL - Also in: 2XL, L, 3XL, S, M

Short sleeve crew neck T-Shirt. - Twin needle stitching detail on neck, sleeves and hem. - Cotton/Lycra® rib crew neck with taped neckline for added comfort. - Produced using Belcoro® yarn for a softer feel and cleaner printing process. - Fine knit gauge for enhanced printability. - * Ash 99% Cotton, 1% Polyester * Heather Gray 97% Cotton, 3% Polyester 3XL available in White, Black, Navy and Heather Gray only. - Weight: 160-165g/m². - Fabric: 100% Cotton, Belcoro® yarn. - S (35-37: To Fit (ins)). - M (38-40: To Fit (ins)). - L (41-43: To Fit (ins)). - XL (44-46: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (47-49: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (50-52: To Fit (ins)). - FRUIT OF THE LOOM - a brand steeped in tradition, offering a comprehensive range of garments. - Gender: Men