Fruit Of The Loom Mens Valueweight V-Neck T-Short Sleeve T-Shirt (White) - L - Also in: 2XL, XL, 3XL, S, M

Short sleeve V-neck T-Shirt. - Cotton/Lycra® rib V-Neck with taping for comfort. - Produced using Belcoro® yarn for a softer feel and cleaner printing process. - Fine knit gauge for enhanced printability. - *Heather Gray 97% Cotton, 3% Polyester. - Weight: 160-165g/m². - Fabric: 100% Cotton, Belcoro® yarn. - S (31-33: To Fit (ins)). - M (34-36: To Fit (ins)). - L (37-39: To Fit (ins)). - XL (40-42: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (43-45: To Fit (ins)). - FRUIT OF THE LOOM - a brand steeped in tradition, offering a comprehensive range of garments. - Gender: Men