Under Armour Men's Vanish Seamless Blocked Polo Shirt, Medium, Black

Fit & Design: Standard fit polo shirt Collared neckline 2 button placket Engineered mesh ventilation is placed in the areas where you need it most Nearly sew-free construction eliminates chafing 4-way stretch allows for ultimate mobility Under Armour® logo on left chest Technology: Moisture wicking material removes sweat to ensure all day comfort Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes Additional Details: Wash garment inside out Machine wash cold with like colors Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed Tumble dry low Do not iron Do not use softeners Do not dry clean