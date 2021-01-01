The North Face Men's VECTIV Escape Shoe - 11.5 - TNF Black / TNF White

The North Face Men's VECTIV Escape Shoe is a versatile everyday sneaker made for road running, trail running, and hiking. Seamless knit Uppers offer lightweight comfort and excellent breathability, and strategic TPU overlays enhance durability without weighing you down. The VECTIV Midsole cushioning, 3D TPU plate, and Rockered geometry team up for stability and responsive energy return, and an all-terrain Surface Control Outsole has you ready to tackle all the ups and downs. Features of The North Face Men's VECTIV Escape Shoe Upper: Seamless circular-knit Upper Lightweight and protective TPU overlays Ghillie lacing system Additional heel eyelet for a secure Fit 3D-molded heel counter OrthoLite Footbed Sole Unit: VECTIV Technology designed to maximize energy on the trail Dual-Density 3D TPU plate underfoot for multi-directional stability and forward propulsion Rocker Midsole geometry engineered to create long-lasting forward propulsion Lightweight ground-contact EVA foam 6 mm toe-to-heel offset Surface Control rubber Outsole optimized for trail running 3.5 mm lugs for a rugged grip across all types of terrain