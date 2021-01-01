Breathable and comfortable organic cotton T-shirt with Hand drawn 'Carbonara' design. The design is screen printed which means the lines are crisp and defined. For all lovers of Carbonara this tee can act as a wearable shopping list so they are sure not to miss any ingredients! Challenge friends and family to work out the puzzle, while enjoying great food, great drink and great company. This tee is a relaxed fit, made from organic cotton grown without chemical fertilisers and pesticides from untreated, non-genetically modified seeds. The tees are also made and printed here in the UK to avoid international shipping which can be environmentally damaging. All the packaging of our products is 100% decomposable and recyclable, so please reuse or recycle if possible. 100% Organic cotton may shrink with washing, because it is not chemically treated. So, for the first wash, it is best to use cold wash or maximum 30 ° C water temperature. Please machine wash in gentle cycle, and do not bleach. Men's Vegan White Cotton Carbonara Tee Small Quite Nice Clothing