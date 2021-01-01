Marsh is a basic sweatshirt with a regular fit. Its premium workmanship includes reinforced shoulder seams and labels made from cotton instead of nylon. Marsh has a pocket on the inside hem which is visible in the front to add a subtle design element to its otherwise plain appearance. Marsh is made of a 55% hemp/45% organic cotton sweater fleece which is soft and wears very comfortable on the skin. It is made in Portugal, dyed without hazardous chemicals and comes packaged in paper instead of plastic. Machine wash at 30 degrees delicate cycle at low spin speed. Hang to dry. Men's Vegan Green Cotton Má Hemp Wear - Marsh Sweatshirt - Pine Large MÁ Hemp Wear