Contemporary with a classic feel. Made from pure undyed linen. Designed in East London. Produced in Barcelona in a social workshop with the mission of integrating in the workforce people in risk of social exclusion, particularly women in the penitentiary system or other social services. Important: We suggest to go size lower for a perfect look. Transparency: Your impact when buying this product: 18.7 km of driving emissions avoided. 908.4 hours of bulb energy saved. 539.7 days of drinking water saved. FABRIC: 100% GOTS CERTIFIED LINEN THREAD: 100% GOTS CERTIFIED COTTON BUTTONS: 100% COCONUT SHELL INTERLINING: 100% BRUSHED COTTON, FORMALDEHYDE FREE BRAND LABEL: 100% LINEN OFFCUTS FROM OUR PRODUCTION CARE LABEL: 100% GOTS CERTIFIED COTTON TAGS: PLANTABLE PAPER TAG TIES: LINEN OR HEMP OFFCUTS FROM OUR PRODUCTION Hand or machine wash at 30C Wash separately Iron mid temperature No bleach No Tumble Dry clean Men's Vegan Black Cotton The Classic Shorts XL/XXL Trace Collective