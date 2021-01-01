The Watson & Wole slim card wallet is individually handmade with high quality eco-leather. The innovative leather is a polymer made in part with plant Bio-Polyols, elements derived from non-food grade corn. The final material contains more than 50% plant material from renewable sources, so it has a much lower CO2 footprint and is more environmentally friendly. On the top there is a layer of PU which provides benefits such as water, stain and scratch resistance and durability. The lining has been made using 100% recycled plastic bottles and is as soft and strong as virgin polyester. However, unlike virgin polyester, recycled PET fabric has a significantly lower impact on the environment, using 94% less water, 60 less energy and 32% less CO2 to manufacture. Features 3 card pockets on the front 2 card pockets on the reverse 1 discrete pocket in the centre Wipe with a clean damp cloth. Do not machine wash, do not bleach or soak. Men's Vegan Brown Leather Slim Card Wallet Watson & Wolfe