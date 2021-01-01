The North Face Men's Venture 2 Jacket - Large - Urban Navy / Urban Navy

The North Face Men's Venture 2 Jacket is a waterproof jacket for exploring trails without getting soaked. Rainy days can be hard in the backcountry, so be sure to protect yourself with the help of DryVent 2.5L shell. It doesn't just hold off the rain for you, but it'll even block the wind. Pull up the hood and open the pit zips, shielding your hair while releasing excess heat you've created while hiking through the wet. Features of the The North Face Men's Venture 2 Jacket Waterproof, breathable, seam-sealed DryVent 2.5L shell keeps you dry 100% Windproof fabric Attached, fully adjustable hood Stormflap with a Velcro closure covers the center front zip Covered, secure-zip hand pockets Stows in hand pocket Pit-zip venting Adjustable Velcro cuff tabs Hem cinchcord Heathered fabric available in select colorways Fabric Details 100% Recycled nylon ripstop with durable water-repellent (DWR) finish