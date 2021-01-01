Royal Robbins Men's Venturelayer 1/4 Zip Fleece Jacket - Medium - Jet Black

Features of the Royal Robbins Men's Venturelayer 1/4 Zip Fleece Jacket Durable bluesign approved fabric with treated with C0 DWR finish for water resistance Designed to be worn over VentureLayer 200 baselayer with staggered shoulder seams for increased comfort Internal packing pocket to easily pack piece for better stowage, can also be used to store essentials Half-zip mock neck with zippered chest pocket and kangaroo front pocket Brushed fleece back for warmth Bluesign system sets and controls rigid standards for environmentally friendly and safe production Bluesign approved fabrics Are made with approved chemicals and raw materials that meet the Highest level of consumer safety and Are produced with minimum impact on people and the environment Fabric Details 91% Polyester, 9% Elastane